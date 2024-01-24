Oscar 2024: Oppenheimer Leading With 13 Nominations; Check Complete List Here

Oscar Nominations 2024: The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' topped the list and was nominated in 13 categories. It was followed closely behind by Poor Things which received 11 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations, and Barbie which earned 8 nominations. The Oscar 2024 nomination event was live streamed on all the social media platforms of the Academy.

The Oscar nominees list includes different categories representing outstanding achievements in the film industry. Oscar awards are prestigious and are given to showcase the excellence in global cinema. Let us check out the full list of Oscar 2024 nominations below within different categories.