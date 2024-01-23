ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Oscars 2024: India-Set 'To Kill a Tiger' Nominated For Best Documentary Feature

'To Kill a Tiger' is directed by Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India-set To Kill a Tiger has been nominated for the 'Best Documentary Feature' at the 96th annual Academy Awards. The nominees for the prestigious award were announced on Tuesday, 23 January.

Directed by Delhi-born filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, To Kill a Tiger had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, where it received the Amplify Voices Award for 'Best Canadian Feature Film.' 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

According to the film's official website, "Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child."

The other four nominees in the best 'Best Documentary Feature' category include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year, making it his fourth stint at the dais.

Also Read

'He Is Bigger Than the Oscars': Fans Hail SRK as the Academy Shares 'DDLJ' Clip

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

Topics:  Oscars 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: