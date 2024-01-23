Oscars 2024: India-Set 'To Kill a Tiger' Nominated For Best Documentary Feature

To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit's uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter, who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

According to the film's official website, "Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child."

The other four nominees in the best 'Best Documentary Feature' category include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, and 20 Days in Mariupol.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year, making it his fourth stint at the dais.