Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika Film Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets

Leading in bookings sales across all formats are the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Meanwhile, the film has also recorded impressive numbers with its advance bookings in the US and Canada.

Fighter is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and 2023's blockbuster Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Here's a video Deepika recently shared on the film: