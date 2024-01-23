Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Drop Dreamy Moments From Their Wedding on 1st Anniversary

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on 23 January, last year.
To mark the special occasion, the couple took to social media to share some dreamy moments from their wedding day. The romantic video also comprised of some heartwarming and memorable moments from their everyday lives.
The caption of the post read, "Finding you was like coming home,” along with an infinity emoji.
Have a look:
After dating for four years, Athiya and KL Rahul got married in an intimate wedding ceremony amidst their friends and family. The wedding was held at Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
Several known faces from Bollywood and the sports industry attended the wedding, including actor Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron.
