Oscar 2024 Nominations Full List: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Poor Things' Lead the Way

The official nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 23 January. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid hosted the big announcement.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, is leading the pack with 13 nods, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, with 11.

Have a look at the full list of nominees here: