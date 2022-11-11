‘Uunchai’ Review: Heartfelt Film That's An Ode to Pals You’d Move Mountains For

Where the film suffers is in its duration. Uunchai has a strong emotional core but it lacks strength in brevity. The film’s runtime could’ve been cut down much more with the makers still retaining every message and every emotion. Some story arcs tend to stray away from the main plot, making them dreary to sit through and process.

While an emotional core is essential for a film like this, there are instances where it feels forced. This is a tale of perseverance in the face of adversity and while, yes, our older protagonists’ journey is predictably full of strife, some of it borders on trauma for trauma’s sake.

When it comes to performances, every actor on screen, including Neena Gupta and Sarika, are masters of their craft. The four friends have an indelible chemistry on-screen which makes it easier to believe their motivations. Amitabh Bachchan, once again, proves that he can go from humorous to morose in the blink of an eye.