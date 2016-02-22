How Sooraj Barjatya Awakened the Sanskari Indian Boy in Me

My mother is a hardcore ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ fan, my uncle is a ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ fan, and I am a ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ fan – so the filmy keeda runs in my blood.

My big fat Indian family loves watching movies together, and if it’s a Sooraj Barjatiya family drama, then kya baat hai!

I have grown up watching his movies and he somehow always brings out the ‘sanskari’ boy in me (I can’t help it!) – something my mother has always dreamt of (good for her)! Let’s face it, after our parents, relatives and extended families, if there’s anyone who’s painted the picture of a perfect ‘Indian family’ on screen, it is Mr Sooraj Barjatya.