'Uunchai' Trailer: Amitabh-Anupam-Boman-Neena Embark On A Heartwarming Adventure

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.
Rajshri Productions has unveiled the trailer of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming drama, Uunchai on Tuesday, 18 October. Written, directed and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, the star-studded film features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.
The trailer begins with four close friends - played by Amitabh, Boman, Anupam and Danny - spending time and having fun together until the sudden demise of one of them shakes them up. They decide to fulfill his last and biggest wish by climbing Mt. Everest and scattering his ashes "where his soul dwells."
The trailer promises a tear-jerking journey of celebrating friendship against all odds. Uunchai is distributed by both Rajshri Productions and Yash Raj Films.
