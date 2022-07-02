Stranger Things S4 Vol2 Review: Duffer Brothers Strike the Right Chords Again

Multiple narratives come together in the final two episodes, each of which are the length of a movie. The storylines are ultimately married for the one big fight. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is set free, but not before she has paid a price. Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) freedom also comes at a cost. All the characters don't unite to take down the enemy, but the makers ensure that they are collectively fighting the same battle. There's a manic energy in the final episodes, and every character has been given a purpose.

Watching the noisy, chaotic climax might make one wonder as to why all the characters had to be involved when the tussle could easily have been between Eleven and Vecna, but Stranger Things always has a bigger purpose.