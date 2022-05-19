‘Stranger Things’ Cast on Their Favourite Classics the Show References
'Stranger Things' cast talks about the show's tribute to classic Hollywood movies including 'ET' and 'The Goonies'
The fourth season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix on 27 May, 2022. Ever since it has premiered, the show has been known to give homage to several thriller-horror movies from Hollywood, including The Goonies and ET. The Quint spoke to the cast of the show, and asked them which of these tributes were their favourite.
Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin in show, and Natalia Dyer who plays Nancy said that their vibe matched the most with The Goonies. Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas, said that for him, that movie would be Stand By Me. Sadie Sink, who plays Max and Priah Ferguson who plays Lucas' younger sister both said the show reminded them of ET and The Goonies.
Maya Hawke, who plays Robin spoke about her love for ET and Joe Keery, who plays Steve spoke in detail about how every season paid homage to a different show. Watch the video for more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.