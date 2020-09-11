I Look for Strong Female Characters: Millie Bobby Brown
A special interview with Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes fame.
Millie Bobby Brown who shot to fame for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, now appears in the titular role of Enola Holmes in the new Netflix original film. In this video chat with The Quint, Brown talks about having the pressure of playing a title role so early in her career, the mantra she follows in her life and how she’s indebted to the many brave women who have paved the way for her to be in the movies today. Watch this special interview with the young actor, where she also talks about filming the mystery adventure, what draws her to a script and lots more.
