Netflix Crashes Upon Release of Stranger Things Vol 2, Here’s How Fans Reacted

Several users reported that Netflix crashed as they tried to stream the new episodes of the Netflix original show Stranger Things Season: 4 on Friday. The volume two of the beloved series, consists of only two episodes and was released on the streaming platform on, 1 July.

As per a report by the Indian Express, the sudden flood of users who all logged into the app at once, could have expectedly caused the outage. The synchronized logins may have taken place due to the release of the popular series on Netflix. As of now, most issues were only reported by mobile users.