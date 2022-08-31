Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Review: Pa Ranjith’s Poignant Film on Love & Politics

In August 2012, Pa Ranjith’s debut directorial Attakathi was released. Exactly a decade later, he came up with Natchathiram Nagargiradhu as the perfect gift for his fans to celebrate his ten-year anniversary in the film industry

What is love? Why do people fall in love? Is there a hidden agenda behind this emotion? Should the expression of love only be physical? If yes, then is it really love or lust? Is marriage the true expression of love? Who are we allowed to fall in love with? Is casteless, ageless and genderless love a myth?

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu answers these and more with a strong statement - ‘Love is not romantic, it is political’.

What starts off as a cute fight between Renne (Dushara Vijayan) and Iniyan (Kalidas Jayaram) over their choice of music soon escalates into a casteist slur, resulting in their breakup. They are part of a theatre group and play the leads in a show about love.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is full of characters from the LGBTQIA community. For a story centered around thespians, the film is devoid of drama or fluff. It is a celebration of love, life and hope.

The film revolves around honour killings and also delves into prejudices and crimes based on class, gender, sexuality, religion and one’s lifestyle choices. It reiterates how insignificant human beings are in this universe and how amusing it is that we are always finding ways to discriminate against each other.