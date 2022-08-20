‘Tamilrockerz’ Review: Great Idea But Predictable Storytelling on Film Piracy

Movie-watchers can be broadly classified into two types - the ones who look for, “ <film name> book tickets “ and the others who type “ <film name> full movie HD leaked online”.

‘Tamilrockers’ is a notorious piracy group that has become a headache for the Tamil film industry for over a decade now. Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa is the latest film to have been leaked online by the group.

As we read more and more reports about the Tamilrockers wreaking havoc, a number of questions run through our minds: Who are the minds behind this group? How do they get access to big budget films and leak them before they even release? How are the government and the Tamil cinema councils tackling this menace? How does Tamilrockers maintain anonymity and still make money? Despite advanced technology, how are they still on the loose? What is the impact of this piracy on the entertainment industry?

Sony Liv’s latest series Tamilrockerz tries to answer these questions through a semi-fictional story.

The show revolves around a cop (Arun Vijay) and cyber forensic experts (Vani Bhojan, Vinodhini Vaidynathan among others), who are fighting to prevent a highly-anticipated movie from being leaked before its theatrical release.