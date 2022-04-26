Pa Ranjith Calls Out Those Criticising Ilaiyaraaja by Referring to His Caste

The controversy around music maestro Ilaiyaraaja drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar in his foreword for a book doesn’t seem to cease anytime soon.

Some time back, filmmaker and actor Bhagyaraj faced heat for comparing PM Modi’s critics to "premature babies".

Now, a video from one of the rallies of Periyarist organization, the Dravida Kazhagam, has gone viral. Speaking at an event in Erode, former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan, who is also the grand nephew of Periyar, said, “In Tamil Nadu, there are some people who call themselves ‘kings of music’. All those who pick up a tabla cannot become music composers. Those who, at some point, struggled for food, now consider themselves upper caste after gaining fame and money.”

He added, “I am talking about Ilaiyaraaja. He’s above 80 years of age, but calls himself ‘Ilaiyaraaja’ (young king). In the beginning, you [Ilaiyaraaja] sang about workers’ welfare. But now, you have become a ‘bhaktimaan’ (man of faith). It is your right. But what does it mean to compare Ambedkar with Modi?”. K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, was among the dignitaries on stage with Elangovan.