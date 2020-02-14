Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj’ Love Is The Most Backward Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Did no one on set sit down and discuss the many problems with the script? Love Aaj Kal, which is (sort of) a parallel with the similarities and differences in “love” from today and thirty years ago, is a bewildering mess.

While the “past” side of things seem believable and almost cute at times, the “aaj” - the today, the present, is traumatizing. While one would expect some semblance of progress, what Imtiaz Ali serves to us is the story of a girl too weak to balance her career and love life. This wild, fierce woman can do anything, but that. Truly, LAK is a feminist horror story in the garb of existential confusion.