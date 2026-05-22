‘Diljit Is Very Reserved and Finds It Difficult To Meet New People’: Imtiaz Ali

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Imtiaz Ali's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga features a stellar cast—a lineup of greats Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah as well as Vedang Raina and Sharvari. In an interview with The Quint, Ali and the cast shared the process behind the making of this film, working with Diljit, where they see film and television in India today, and more. Watch the full interview here.
Sharing her experiences working with co-star Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari recounted her first and only time meeting the actor on set, saying, "I was so nervous, I couldn't even speak to him. I wish that I did"
But it was actually Diljit who was the nervous one. Imtiaz, who has previously worked Dosanjh on Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) shared an intimate glimpse into working with the artist, revealing that "he's a very exuberant and different commodity on stage, but he's actually a very reserved person. It is very difficult for him to bring on the courage to meet somebody new."
Vedang also expressed his deep admiration for Dosanjh's acting process, and the authenticity of his performances—something that's very intuitive and innate to him. "He doesn't intellectualise his acting, it just happens"
Speaking on the evolving expectations between audiences and the stories they want to consume, Imtiaz attributed it to the accessibility and variety of options streaming and OTT platforms provide. "Audiences are hungry for something special, unique voices that aren't just trying to increase sales"
Sharvari also weighed in on the conversation saying, "I think it's a great time for women to be in the industry. We're seeing some really great roles written—strong female characters in the driver's seat."
Main Vaapas Aaunga releases in theatres June 12.