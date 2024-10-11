‘Jigra’ Review: Alia Bhatt’s Tenacity Keeps the Fight & the Film Alive

Jigra’s weakest link is its script – surprisingly, the issue isn’t that it isn’t a novel concept, the real problem is that the script isn’t strong enough. One of my favourite things about Jigra is it's 'language' - the film primarily plays out in a South East Asian country and the details we hear in the way people are speaking set that up.

Even with two characters who seem to both have spent longer in that country than Satya has, the use of the colloquial 'lah' differentiates one from the other.

Satya (Bhatt) has stood by her brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) their entire life, shielding him from everything. However, when he ends up in a foreign jail in South East Asian waters, things rapidly start unraveling far beyond Satya’s reach. In her fight to save her brother, she runs into two others – Bhatia ji (Manoj Pahwa) and Muthu (Rahul Ravindran) who both also have people they care about behind bars.