Review Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Rambo Rattles Between Rocking & Rambling

The story revolves around Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) who feels like he is cursed with bad luck. His dad dies on the day he was born, his mother gets bedridden after a stroke, the rain stops just when he wants to enjoy it and he can’t even get his favourite ice cream when he wants to have one.

However, the unlucky Rambo hits the jackpot combo – Kanmani(Nayanthara) and Khatija(Samantha). He believes they are the reason for his newfound good luck. Rambo gets stuck between morality and his platonic love for the two women. He cheats them both and then gets caught. But what happens next, who does he end up getting married to? That is the rest of the story.

There are famous references from Vignesh Shivan’s previous film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and cute recreations of iconic scenes of monogamous relationships from films like Titanic, Kushi, Sathya with the three leads that feel a little quirky.

The love sequences that are individually choreographed between Vijaysethupathi - Nayanthara and Vijaysethupathi - Samantha are convincing, leaving a lasting impression. All three have solid sequences to prove their mettle – highlighting that they are some of the best stars topping the charts in the industry right now. For instance, Nayanthara takes you on an emotional ride in a car scene, Samantha connects with you in a bridge scene, and Vijay Sethupathi convinces you of his easy innocence.

Redin Kingsley, Bijili Ramesh and Lollu Sabha Maaran crack you up with some really funny comedy sequences. Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema and Sreesanth have played their parts well though they are slightly overdramatic.