‘Kuthiraivaal’ Presented by Pa Ranjith Is a Wacky Wild Dream That Makes Sense

The fact that 'a film which was screened at several national and international film festivals is hitting theatres' gives one of two signals to the Indian mainstream audience-- The film is either groundbreaking to gain global recognition or a tad bit boring and artsy following the notion that films premiered at festivals are not commercially entertaining.

While grazing through the latter, Kuthiraivaal certainly falls under the former category as one of the rarest and quirkiest experiments in Tamil cinema.

Bankrolled by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions along with Yaazhi Films, Kuthiraivaal is pitched as a psychedelic thriller dealing with the concept of magic realism with a local context. Written by G Rajesh, directed by the duo Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder, and featuring actor Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil, the film was screened at MAMI Festival, the International Film Festival of Kerala and became the first Indian film to premiere at Berlin Critics' Week 2021.