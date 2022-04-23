'Anantham' Review: The Show Makes You Feel At Home Despite Its Imperfections

'Anantham' doesn't just touch upon, rather talks in detail about taboos associated with visually impaired people, child abuse survivors, divorcees, gay couples, and younger men in relationships with older women.

The part hyper-link, part anthology series takes us on an emotional rollercoaster making us feel like a member of the Anantham house. It lets you connect with most of the characters at a personal level by celebrating their success, bearing their pain and crying for their losses like our own.

Prakash Raj as Venkatesan has an interesting character arc where he fluctuates from an apparently progressive dad to the worst dad ever and then to an accepting dad who loves his son no matter what. He is an honest and authentic representation of most Indian dads who are liberal to the world but somehow struggle to accept reality when it comes to their own families. He aces it with his effortless performance by depicting the emotional turmoil that the character goes through.

Special mentions to Sampath Raj for his perfectly measured performance, Amrutha Srinivasan for her intense acting and Vinothini for being such a live wire on screen.

The two talents that stand out are Vinoth Kishan and Vivek Rajgopal whose authentic and vulnerable performances stick with you even long after you are done watching the series. It is not an exaggeration if we were to say that 'Anantham' is one of the most sensible portrayals of queer relationships in mainstream cinema.