'Joyland' Review: More Than a Love Story, a Tale Of Desires Stubbed By Misogyny

In the opening scene of the 2022 Pakistani drama Joyland, the protagonist Haider, played by Ali Junejo, is covered with a white sheet, pretending to be a ghost, playing hide-and-seek with his three young nieces.

At the end of the 126 minute feature film, Haider is at the beach, being slowly engulfed in the vastness of the sea, in a long shot beautifully executed by cinematographer Joe Saade.