Pakistani Film 'Joyland' Makes History at The 75th Cannes Film Festival

Sarwat Gilani who plays one of the daughters in law Nuchi calls it a “dream come true”. “For a film like Joyland to represent Pakistan is a huge honour and it gives an entirely different perspective of Pakistani cinema to the world.” Although it’s Independent cinema and not commercial therefore not making a lot of money, investors are hesitant to come on board, but she hopes that will change after Joyland making a mark at Cannes.

She also went on to add, “Every project that comes out of Pakistan be it Churails or Qaatil Haseenaaon ke Naam or now this (Joyland) is showing the true representation of Pakistan. It differs from what we see on news channels and I am so glad we are stepping up our game and taking the responsibility of showcasing our narratives to the world on a global platform. “

While a huge win for Pakistan and the South Asian industry Joyland is also a strong contender for Camera d’Or. It is the annual Cannes Film Festival award bestowed on the best first feature film from all festival programmes (Official Selection, International Critics’ Week and Directors’ Fortnight).