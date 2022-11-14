Pakistan Bans Its Official 2023 Oscar Entry 'Joyland' Over 'Repugnant' Material

The film poster of Joyland.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically acclaimed film Joyland, and Pakistan's official entry to the 2023 Oscars, has been banned by the country's authorities over its 'highly objectionable' and 'repugnant' material. The makers of the film are raising their voice against the ban and calling it 'absolutely unconstitutional and illegal'.
The following move by the authorities arrived a week before the film was due to release in Pakistan on 18 November. As per reports, Pakistan's censor board had issued a censor certificate to the film on 17 August, for public viewing. However, the decision was reversed by the authorities.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the ministry said in its notification of 11 November, "Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.”
Taking to social media, the director of the film shared a lengthy statement, condemning the ban of his film and urging the country's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to review their decision.
He wrote in his statement, "We — as a team — are gutted by this development but fully intend to raise our voice against the grave injustice. I am compelled to point out that this sudden U-turn by the Pakistan Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is absolutely unconstitutional and illegal. Our film got seen and certified by all three censor boards in August 2022. The 18th amendment in the Pakistani constituition gives all provinces the autonomy to make their own decision."
"Yet the Ministry suddenly caved under pressure from a few extremist factions — who have not seen the film — and made a mockery of our federal censor board by rendering their decision irrelevant," he added.
Take a look at it here:
Joyland is also the first Pakistani film to be screened at the presitgious Cannes Film Festival in France. Besides Cannes, the film was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. It has won several awards including the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and the Queer Palm award.
Set in Lahore, Pakistan, the film follows the story of Haider, the youngest son of the patriarchal Rana family, yearning for the birth of a baby boy to continue their family line. As time passes by, Haider secretly joins an erotic dance theatre, where he meets a fiercely ambitious trans woman, and falls fo her. The film explores their love story midst the desires of the Rana family.
Joyland, which is also the directorial debut of Sadiq, features an ensemble cast of Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, and Salmaan Peerzada.
