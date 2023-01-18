'Truly a Joy to Watch': Priyanka Chopra Praises Pakistan's Oscar Entry 'Joyland'

Priyanka Chopra praises heaps on Joyland.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to heap praise on filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically acclaimed film Joyland, which is the first film from Pakistan that has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.
Sharing a video from the film on her Instagram story on 17 January, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, "Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch."
Reacting to Priyanka's comment, the film's cast and crew thanked her for giving a shoutout to their film on social media.
The film's official Instagram handle re-shared Priyanka's story and wrote, "Thank you, Priyanka Chopra." Director Saim also thanked the actor on Instagram. Actor Rasti Farooq wrote, "Thanks Priyanka Chopra, I am really proud that our film has spoken to many audiences across the world and that it humanizes Pakistanis in its own spectacular way."
Here, take a look:
The reactions from the cast and crew of Joyland.
Joyland is the first Pakistani film to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France. Besides, it was also screened at the Busan International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival. It has won several awards, including the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize and the Queer Palm Award.
Despite its popularity, the Pakistani government tried to ban the film from airing in the country in November 2022, citing 'highly objectionable' and 'repugnant' material. However, the film was recently shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars as Pakistan's official entry. It has also bagged a nomination for Best International Film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.
Set in Lahore, Pakistan, Joyland follows the story of Haider, the youngest son of the patriarchal Rana family, who yearns for the birth of a baby boy to continue their family line. As time passes, Haider secretly joins an erotic dance theatre, where he meets a fiercely ambitious trans woman and falls for her. The film explores their love story amid the desires of the Rana family.
The film features an ensemble cast of Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, and Salmaan Peerzada.