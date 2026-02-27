'Accused' Review: A Bafflingly Shoddy MeToo Thriller From Netflix

Anubhuti Kashyap’s Accused, from Dharmatic Entertainment, is thematically ripe with promise. Conceptually, the Netflix film has a lot going for it. A gender-flipped #MeToo thriller centred around an openly queer couple, played by two fine actors—Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta. A strained relationship drama clashes with the thriller packaging of a media trial and an investigation that follows a series of misconduct allegations.

The breadcrumbs, the clues, the secrets, the ethically murky territory and warped power dynamics of workplace romances, our collective readiness to judge and condemn women compared with their male counterparts, and so on.

But none of it matters when the craft and storytelling are this shoddy. I’m talking “Why do all the white actors in this apparently London-based story have different accents?” level bad.