Konkona Sen & Manoj Bajpayee On How Some Genres of Films Are Still 'Regressive'

Konkona speaks about enjoying playing flawed characters but not ones that are problematic.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma are set to share screen space for the first time in Netflix's 'Killer Soup.' Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, this comedy-crime series will release on 11 January.

The Quint spoke to the actors and the director about gender sensitivity in Indian cinema, their opinions on whether we have regressed when it comes to certain films doing so well at the box office and more.

When asked if Indian cinema has progressed with regards to gender sensitivity Konkana said," We have moved ahead in cetain areas, but only a little bit. Films that are backed by money are not necessarily progressive." Manoj added, "Films that are not dictated by the box office are progressive. When the box office comes into the picture there are too many damages."

Konkona also spoke about 'enjoying playing characters that are flawed."

"It is one thing for a character to have a problematic point of view, if the filmmaker or the film itself is also espousing that notion, then I feel deeply uncomfortable."

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

