Konkona Sen & Manoj Bajpayee On How Some Genres of Films Are Still 'Regressive'

When asked if Indian cinema has progressed with regards to gender sensitivity Konkana said," We have moved ahead in cetain areas, but only a little bit. Films that are backed by money are not necessarily progressive." Manoj added, "Films that are not dictated by the box office are progressive. When the box office comes into the picture there are too many damages."

Konkona also spoke about 'enjoying playing characters that are flawed."

"It is one thing for a character to have a problematic point of view, if the filmmaker or the film itself is also espousing that notion, then I feel deeply uncomfortable."

