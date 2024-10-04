India’s Oscar Entry Laapataa Ladies’ Writer Decodes Scenes From the Film

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan, has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars. Written by Sneha Desai the film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in leading roles.
The film's writer Sneha Desi sat down with The Quint to decode her favourite scenes and the story behind them.
Sneha spoke about her favourite character Dadda from the film and explained that the importance of the dialogue 'Jaagte Raho'. "The dialogue is symbolism for the characters subconscious mind," she said.
Sneha also shared that one of the most talked about scene where the women of the house gather post-dinner in the verandah, was ear-marked to be edited, as it was not taking the story forward, "Though this scene doesn’t take the story forward, we felt it was rife with possibilities."
She further talked about the relationship between Manju mai and Phool and decoded the scene where the former eats the kalakand after the latter finally reaches her destination.
Watch the video to see how some of the best scenes from the film came to be.
