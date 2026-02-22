'Female-Led Films Need to be Perfect; Men-Led Average Films Are Hits': Taapsee

Director Anubhav Sinha’s latest film is a courtroom drama on assault cases. The film’s name, Assi refers to the 80 cases of rape reported daily in India. Every 20 minutes, a red screen appears in the film, a powerful reminder to the audience of the real-time statistics.

In this interview, Sinha, as well as leads Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti sit down with The Quint to discuss the importance of films like Assi, society's failure to prevent assault, hyper-masculinity in the industry, resistance to mounting female-led stories and the challenges directors now face while making films.