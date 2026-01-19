'Never Recovered...': Manipur Sexual Assault Survivor Dies as Probe Lingers

advertisement
A 20-year-old woman from the Kuki community in Manipur, who was allegedly gang-raped during the ethnic violence in May 2023, died on 11 January 2026 in Churachandpur district. She had been undergoing treatment for injuries and trauma sustained during the assault.
Her family reported that she never fully recovered from the physical and psychological impact of the incident, and no arrests have been made in her case to date.
According to Maktoob Media, the survivor was kidnapped in Imphal on 15 May 2023 while attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM. She was allegedly assaulted at multiple locations and managed to escape only after an auto-rickshaw driver intervened. The woman was subsequently moved to relief camps and received medical care in Manipur and Nagaland.
As reported by The Indian Express, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is currently being heard in a special CBI court in Guwahati.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Kuki organisations in Manipur and Delhi have demanded justice for the survivor, linking her death to the trauma of the assault. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) have called for official recognition of her death as a result of the violence and urged expedited action in the case. Community groups organised a candlelight vigil in her memory and reiterated demands for a separate administration for the Kuki community.
“For nearly three years, she carried pain that no human being should ever have to bear,” the Kuki-Zo Women's Forum, Delhi & NCR, stated, as cited in the coverage.
Coverage revealed that the survivor was 18 at the time of the assault and had been working at a beauty salon in Imphal. She was taken hostage by four men, assaulted at multiple locations, and eventually raped on a hilltop. After escaping, she was treated for injuries and complications, including uterine fibrosis, across hospitals in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur. The family received some compensation but remains uncertain about its source.
The family registered a zero FIR at Kangpokpi police station in July 2023, and the case was transferred to the CBI. Despite the seriousness of the crime, no arrests have been made, and the family has not been contacted by investigating authorities.
Community members and rights groups have continued to highlight the lack of progress in the investigation following reports. The survivor’s case is among several incidents of sexual violence during the Manipur conflict that remain unresolved, with calls for accountability and justice ongoing.
“She would keep getting sick, and she would not want to talk to anyone or go anywhere. So she would be at home with me, sometimes reading the Bible, sometimes some magazines, or watching TV,” her mother told the press.
Ethnic violence in Manipur since May 2023 has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of more than 60,000 people according to recent updates. The survivor’s death has intensified demands for justice and highlighted ongoing challenges in addressing sexual violence and ensuring accountability in conflict-affected regions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.