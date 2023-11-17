Miss Universe 2023 Final: Date, Time, Participants, Host; Where To Watch Live?

Miss Universe 2023 Final: The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. 90 women across different countries of the world will compete for the most prestigious global beauty pageant. Former Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States will crown her successor at the event. Shweta Sharda, a 22 year old model cum dancer hailing from Chandigarh will represent India at the ongoing Miss Universe Contest.

Before grabbing the Miss Universe 2023 crown in the final, the contestants of the beauty pageant have to go through different events like personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gown, and swimwear. Maria Menounos alongside Olivia Culpo & Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 final event. To add more glamour to the most amazing global beauty events of the year, John Legend will perform.