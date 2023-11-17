Miss Universe 2023 Final: Date, Time, Participants, Host; Where To Watch Live?

Miss Universe 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Contestants, Live Streaming, and More.
(Photo: The Quint)
Miss Universe 2023 Final: The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. 90 women across different countries of the world will compete for the most prestigious global beauty pageant. Former Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States will crown her successor at the event. Shweta Sharda, a 22 year old model cum dancer hailing from Chandigarh will represent India at the ongoing Miss Universe Contest.
Before grabbing the Miss Universe 2023 crown in the final, the contestants of the beauty pageant have to go through different events like personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gown, and swimwear. Maria Menounos alongside Olivia Culpo & Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 final event. To add more glamour to the most amazing global beauty events of the year, John Legend will perform.
The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023. The event will begin at 6:30 am IST.
The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.
Almost 90 women from across different countries of the world are competing in the ongoing Miss Universe 2023.
Menounos alongside Olivia Culpo & Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 event.
Shweta Sharda, a 22 year old model, dancer, and choreographer from Chandigarh will represent India at the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant. Shweta is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023.
Following is the list of all participants of Miss Universe 2023 that is currently taking place in El Salvador.
Endi Demneri: Albania
Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra: Angola
Yamile Dajud: Argentina
Karol Croes: Aruba
Moraya Wilson: Australia
Melissa Ingraham: The Bahamas
Lujane Yacoub: Bahrain
Emilie Vansteenkiste: Belgium
Estefany Rivero: Bolivia
Maria Brechane: Brazil
Ashellica Fahie: British Virgin Islands
Yuliia Pavlikova: Bulgaria
John Sotima: Cambodia
Issie Princesse: Cameroon
Madison Kvaltin: Canada
Ileann Powery: Cayman Islands
Celeste Viel: Chile
Camila Avella: Colombia
Lisbeth Valverde Brenes: Costa Rica
Andrea Erjavec: Croatia
Kim Rossen: Curaçao
Vanesa Švédová: Czech Republic
Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen: Denmark
Mariana Downing: Dominican Republic
Delary Stoffers: Ecuador
Mohra Tantawy: Egypt
Isabella García-Manzo: El Salvador
Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul: Equatorial Guinea
Paula Joukanen: Finland
Diane Leyre: France
Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir: Iceland
Shweta Sharda: India
Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld: Indonesia
Aishah Akorede: Ireland
Carmen Panepinto Zayati: Italy
Jordanne Lauren Levy: Jamica
Rio Miyazaki: Japan
Tomiris Zair: Kazakhstan
Soyun Kim: Korea
Namuunzul Batmagnai: Mongolia
Amara Bo: Myanmar
Jameela Uiras: Namibia
Jane Dipika Garrett: Nepal
Earlyca Frederick: Saint Lucia
Priyanka Annuncia: Singapore
Kinga Puhova: Slovakia
Bryoni Natalie Govender: South Africa
Athenea Pérez: Spain
Lorena Santen: Switzerland
Anntonia Porsild: Thailand
Faith Gillezeau: Trinidad and Tobago
Angelina Usanova: Ukraine
Noelia Voigt: USA
Diana Silva: Venezuela
Bùi Quỳnh Hoa: Vietnam
Brooke Bruk-Jackson: Zimbabwe
Julie Tollefsen: Norway
Erica Robin: Pakistan
Natasha Vargas: Panama
Elicena Andrada Orrego: Paraguay
Camila Escribens: Peru
Michelle Dee: Philippines
Angelika Jurkowianiec: Poland
Marina Machete: Portugal
Karla Guilfú Acevedo: Puerto Rico
Margarita Golubeva: Russia
Arbesa Rrahmani: Kosovo
Phaimany Lathsabanthao: Laos
Kate Alexeeva: Latvia
Maya Aboul Hosn: Lebanon
Serena Lee: Malaysia
Ella Portelli: Malta
Tatiana Beauharnais: Mauritius
Melissa Flores: Mexico
Rikkie Kollé: Netherlands
Sheynnis Palacios: Nicaragua
Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue: Nigeria
Helena Bleicher: Germany
Jessica Page: Great Britain
Marielia Zaloumi: Greece
Michelle Cohn: Guatemala
Lisa Andrea Narine: Guyana
Zuheilyn Clemente: Honduras
Tünde Blága: Hungary
People in India can watch the live streaming of Miss Universe 2023 on the official YouTube channel of missuniverse.com. People from other countries can watch the 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant on different platforms. Click here to check the list.
The ongoing Miss Universe Event 2023 is special in different ways. Erica Robin from Pakistan is the first ever contestant from the country. Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the trans gender contestants. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala, are the first married women to participate in the pageant. They are also the first mothers to compete in this global beauty contest.
The top 10 Silver finalist of Miss Universe 2023 are:
Ana Coimbra: Angola
Maria Brechane: Brazil
Celeste Viel: Chile
Maya Aboul Hosn: Lebanon
Michelle Dee: Philippines
Karla Guilfú Acevedo: Puerto Rico
Priyanka Annuncia: Singapore
Bryoni Govender: South Africa
Angelina Usanova: Ukraine
Brooke Bruk-Jackson: Zimbabwe
