David Beckham On Roasting Victoria Over Her 'We're Working Class' Remark

In the clip Sara said, "If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it’s difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.” Beckham responded, “Thank you for saying that and I don’t think it has been explained and talked about like this. It’s a perfect description.”

Beckham spoke about his Netflix docuseries Beckham and even touched upon roasting his wife Victoria. David grabbed headlines for roasting wife, fashion designer and former singer Victoria Beckham, in the documentary over her 'we’re very working class' comment.

Speaking about the scene David said, “I did a documentary with Victoria, where she talked about being working class (laughs), but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did. So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say, but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment.”