David Beckham On Roasting Victoria Over Her 'We're Working Class' Remark

David Beckham speaks about making fun of Victoria Beckham's 'working class' remark.
Sara Ali Khan engaged in a conversation with star footballer David Beckham at the Meta office in Mumbai. The duo spoke about Beckham's life and his documentary, which is streaming on Netflix.
A clip from their interaction has surfaced on social media, where Sara is seen praising Beckham for maintaining a perfect work-life balance and not letting stardom come in the way of his family life.
In the clip Sara said, "If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it’s difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.” Beckham responded, “Thank you for saying that and I don’t think it has been explained and talked about like this. It’s a perfect description.”
Beckham spoke about his Netflix docuseries Beckham and even touched upon roasting his wife Victoria. David grabbed headlines for roasting wife, fashion designer and former singer Victoria Beckham, in the documentary over her 'we’re very working class' comment.
Speaking about the scene David said, “I did a documentary with Victoria, where she talked about being working class (laughs), but the thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did. So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say, but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment.”
In the docuseries, Victoria and David speak about their love story. In the first episode, Victoria explains what initially drew her to David. She says, “I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.”
David interjects and tells Victoria, “Be honest." She then replies, “I am being honest." David then asks her, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?” Though Victoria says 'it’s not a simple answer' and 'it depends,' David insists, asking her to answer his question again. She then said, “Okay, in the ’80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”
