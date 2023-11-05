'Singham Again': Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe as Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar in a still from Singham Again.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Singham Again recently unveiled its cast, with Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles.
On 5 November, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Shetty's Sooryavanshi, took to social media to reveal that he has joined the cop universe.
The actor shared a new still of himself as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi from Singham Again. In the poster, Akshay can be seen jumping from a helicopter, wielding guns in both his hands.
Sharing the picture with his fans, he captioned the post, "‘Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila’ Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi’s entry. Are you ready? #SinghamAgain."
Have a look at the post here:
Singham Again will reportedly bring together the cop-universe's lead actors from Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.
The action entertainer's shoot went on floors in September this year.
