‘Tiger 3’ Review: Kept Afloat Mainly by the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Effect

He still looks at the camera with the same ‘swagger’ as before and he kicks and punches with gusto though you can clearly see the strain time has taken on Tiger, both as an agent and a man. And yet there are times when it feels like he is saying and doing nothing - some action sequences are carried out with nary a sigh, not even an attempt to make it feel real.

A lot of the charm in films like Leo or Jailer comes from the fact that the actors are playing their age; that simple aspect adds so much to the story. But the way these films invested in that aspect is missing here.