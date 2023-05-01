Met Gala 2023: Date, Time, How to Watch Live Streaming, and Met Gala Theme Here

The countdown to fashion's biggest night, Met Gala, has already started and people are excited to know everything about the event. For those who do not know, the first Monday of May is celebrated as Met Monday every year. If you are someone who is excited about the fashion extravaganza that is scheduled to take place soon, you must know everything about the event. We have all the updates so you can watch the live streaming of Met Gala 2023.

Met Gala 2023 is set to bring back all the popular stars on its red carpet. The night will be all about elaborate outfits and unique looks. The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit that is hosted in New York City for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event invites stars and celebrities to walk the red carpet.