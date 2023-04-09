In Pics: The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman & Belli Meet PM Modi After Oscar Win

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli meet PM Modi After Oscar win
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to talk about his first meeting with The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Belli after Oscar win. PM Modi took to his social media handle to also share some pictures from his visit and also caption the post: "What a delight to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, along with Bommi and Raghu."
The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga met PM Modi last month.
PM Modi meet Raghu and Bommi.
PM Modi and the couple pose for the photos.
