MasterChef India Visits Yas Island, Abu Dhabi For A Cooking Fiesta
Brace yourself for an onslaught of local flavourful cuisine, island life and stiff competition.
Swathes of sand. Stretches of clear blue waters. Lip-smacking flavourful food and the most cosmopolitan land harbouring culture and heritage. Welcome to Abu Dhabi.
It is a dream trip for almost anyone come summers. And Yas Island promises a cool and breezy adventure like no other. You can taste the thrill of the Grand Prix, enjoy simulations at Ferrari World, revel in the adrenaline rush at Warner Bros World and Waterworld. To top it all, the island has been crowned as Abu Dhabi's premier shopping destination courtesy of the mammoth Yas Mall. So, what beats a vacation? A Workation!
Contestants of MasterChef India will embark on their latest 4-day adventure to Yas Island. After having the home cooks "raise the bar" at Goa and various interesting locations, MasterChef India will now take the top 8 home cooks out of the comfort of the MasterChef Kitchen. Along with judges Chefs - Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna - the home cooks will be swept away and visit some of the most iconic places in Abu Dhabi.
Running on the success of its previous seasons, this time MasterChef has decided to up the ante. Be prepared for a series of exciting challenges, missions and an onslaught of flavourful dishes on the treasure island.
On their first day in Abu Dhabi, home cooks arrive at 'Yas Waterworld' where they will compete in the 'Pairs Challenge'. They will be expected to sample, create and serve local street food dishes with their own twist. And this is pretty much what they are going to be busy with for the rest of their entourage. On Tuesday, the troupe will visit the expansive lush green fields of the Yas Links Golf Course where they would take on the 'Mystery Box Challenge'. And in the next two days, the contestants will meet guest chefs and take on the Pizza Challenge at the breath-taking 'Ferrari World'. The funfair will come to an end with the Black Apron challenge where a few chosen home cooks will go through the adventurous Warner Bros World on a unique "Clue Hunt". This week, MasterChef India will also get its Top 7 as one home chef packs their bags and leaves the MasterChef Family.
Catch the home chefs in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 6th to the 10th of March. Tune in to watch MasterChef India, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.
