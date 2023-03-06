MasterChef India Visits Yas Island, Abu Dhabi For A Cooking Fiesta

On their first day in Abu Dhabi, home cooks arrive at 'Yas Waterworld' where they will compete in the 'Pairs Challenge'. They will be expected to sample, create and serve local street food dishes with their own twist. And this is pretty much what they are going to be busy with for the rest of their entourage. On Tuesday, the troupe will visit the expansive lush green fields of the Yas Links Golf Course where they would take on the 'Mystery Box Challenge'. And in the next two days, the contestants will meet guest chefs and take on the Pizza Challenge at the breath-taking 'Ferrari World'. The funfair will come to an end with the Black Apron challenge where a few chosen home cooks will go through the adventurous Warner Bros World on a unique "Clue Hunt". This week, MasterChef India will also get its Top 7 as one home chef packs their bags and leaves the MasterChef Family.

