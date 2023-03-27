Priyanka Chopra Enjoys 'Bedtime Stories' With Daughter Malti Marie; See Pic

There's no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents to their daughter, Malti Marie. While the couple often hides their daughter's face in most pictures, they keep sharing glimpses of her on social media with their fans.

On 27 March, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her bedtime story with Malti Marie. In the picture, Malti Marie looks adorable as she peacefully sleeps, covered under a white blanket.