Nikhat Zareen, Once Again a World Champion

In 2019, as a young Nikhat Zareen warmed up by the boxing arena to fight her idol MC Mary Kom in the 51kg trial for the World Championships, she was informed the trail in their category was cancelled and Mary had been made the automatic selection for the big tournament.

Nikhat, a beginner at the time, protested the move and wrote a letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, requesting a fair trial. With no reaction from the authorities, Mary represented India at the event and won a bronze.

With Mary having failed to automatically qualify for the Olympics – something only a gold at the event would have achieved – it was then the turn for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to pick India's representative for the Tokyo Olympics' qualification events. Despite able competitions in the category, the BFI once again changed the rules to name Mary. This time though, Nikhat's protests earned her that fair trial against Mary. A bout she lost.

After the 9-1 victory, the veteran boxer vainly stated in a TV interview, "Who is Nikhat Zareen?"