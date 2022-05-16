Women as Wives, Mothers, Daughters: The Tiring Tropes in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

In the past two weeks, debate over abortion laws in the United States have dominated social media conversations around the world, including in India. While criticising the repressive abortion laws of the US, Indians were keen to praise the seemingly progressive laws on abortion in our country.

However, in this clamour about whose laws are more progressive, we forgot India’s troubled history with sex-selective abortion. The Indian government made it illegal to reveal the sex of an unborn child way back in 1994, with the passage of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. However, 27 years on, the practice is very much a part of our present.