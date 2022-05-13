‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Review: Ranveer Singh Stands Out in an Insipid Film

Sometimes a star shines brightest in an insipid film. Ranveer Singh is jordaar and more but even with all his charm and earnest effort Jayeshbhai Jordaar is majorly “bore-daar”. Alas, good intentions alone seldom make great films!

The need for a male heir is driving Jayeshbhai and his family crazy. The pregnant bahu Mudra Ben (Shalini Pandey) is lying scared in bed as her in-laws hover around her to determine the sex of the unborn child.