Will ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ Help Revive Yash Raj Films’ Dominance in Bollywood?

None of the above films were perfect, but the fact that they tried to experiment and write stories that didn’t just involve a male actor with a saviour complex swopping in and becoming a self-proclaimed hero is still commendable. It’s the bare minimum, but no other production house the size of Yash Raj makes the effort.

Red Chillies Productions tries with films like Dear Zindagi, but it’s quickly overshadowed by the gnawing presence of films like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dilwale, and Happy New Year under the same banner. Dharma Productions doesn't even make the cut.