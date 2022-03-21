‘I Paid The Price With My Womb’: Tales Of Unsafe Abortions in India

"Aisi batte bado ke samne bhi nhi kar sakte,” she added that she was afraid of being reprimanded by her relatives so she stayed mum.

It’s not uncommon for stigma to be associated with abortions. Lack of knowledge, resources and even doctors in the rural parts of India have made this issue a taboo.

The government has introduced several schemes to raise maternal health awareness.

However, according a 2018 report on Sexual Health and reporductive Health rights in India conducted by PLD and SAMA for NHRC, ‘Vulnerable women from marginalised groups and from geographically remote areas continue to be excluded from public health programmes.’

Rural parts of the country have taken most of the brunt.

According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 19-20, rural India requires 20732 OB & GY surgeons, however 4957 positions were filled with 8401 vacancies and 15775 shortfall.

Dr Ashish Zarariya, associate professor at GMC hospital Nagpur and an OBGY, says that over the past decade he has seen a decline in the gnarly nature of the cases in rural India but unsafe abortions remained a pressing issue.