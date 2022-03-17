'Your Entry Has Energised Everyone': Salman Khan Joins Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'

Salman Khan is all set to take a leap into the Telugu film industry. The actor has been brought on board for Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Godfather.

Chiranjeevi took to social media to write, "Welcome aboard Godfather, Bhai Salman Khan. Your entry has energised everyone and the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing the screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical “kick” to the audience." He also shared a photo of the two of them holding a bouquet of flowers.