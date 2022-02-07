'Humbled & Energised': Chiranjeevi Tests COVID Negative, Returns to Work
Chiranjeevi’s film 'Acharya', directed by Koratala Siva, is scheduled to release on 1 April.
Actor Chiranjeevi shared on Twitter that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and has returned to work. He shared pictures from film sets including one with director Mohan Raja and wrote, “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam. Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!"
In January, Chiranjeevi had informed his fans that he tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, “Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.” He urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
On the work front, Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya is scheduled to release on 1 April. The film has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde.
He also has other films lined up including Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar, Mohan Raja’s Godfather and an untitled project with KS Ravindra.
