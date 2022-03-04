Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Announce The Release Date of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to star in Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Friday, 4 March, to announce the release date of Tiger 3. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 April, 2023. As with most Salman Khan films, Tiger 3 will also release on Eid.
The makers announced the release date with a video. The clip begins with Katrina performing some high-octane actions. She finally turns to Salman and says, "Your turn. Ready?" Salman Khan replies, saying, "Tiger is always ready."
The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.
Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. Along with Tiger 3, the actor has Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Salman, on the other hand, was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. His upcoming projects include the second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick 2.
