Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Announce The Release Date of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took to social media on Friday, 4 March, to announce the release date of Tiger 3. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 April, 2023. As with most Salman Khan films, Tiger 3 will also release on Eid.

The makers announced the release date with a video. The clip begins with Katrina performing some high-octane actions. She finally turns to Salman and says, "Your turn. Ready?" Salman Khan replies, saying, "Tiger is always ready."