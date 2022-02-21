First-Look Poster of Samantha Prabhu-Starrer 'Shaakuntalam' Unveiled

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a poster from Shaakuntalam.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to play the lead role in the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. The first-look poster of the film was shared by Samantha's team on social media. The poster features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a sacred grove of sorts surrounded by deer, swans and peacocks. The actor can be seen wearing a white ensemble.
Shaakuntalam is based on the Indian play Abhijnanashakuntalam by Kalidasa. Sharing the poster of the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Presenting...Nature's beloved…the Ethereal and Demure…Shakuntala from Shaakuntalam.”
The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, actor Dev Mohan will be seen in the role of king Dushyanta. The movie also marks the debut of Pushpa star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. She will play the role of Prince Bharata.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)