Samantha Prabhu Lends Support to Kajal Aggarwal as She Calls Out Body-Shamers

Kajal Aggarwal gets a shoutout from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with Gautam Kitchlu, recently called out trolls for making fun of her pregnancy weight. Kajal penned a note on Instagram about body positivity and extended support to women dealing with similar situations.
Sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation, Kajal wrote that she is dealing with the "most amazing" developments in her body and life. "I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!", the actor wrote.
Kajal added, "During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!! Hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies. Also, after giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK".
Kajal continued by writing that women dealing with additional weight issues during their pregnancy shouldn't be made to feel 'abnormal'. "We don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives!"
Kajal's post received a lot of support from fans and the film industry, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "You are and will always be beautiful!!", Samantha commented.
