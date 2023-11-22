IFFK 2023: Registration Opens Today for International Film Festival of Kerala

IFFK 2023: The registration for 28th international film festival of Kerala started from today. Details here.
(Photo: iffk.in)
The delegate registration for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started from today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 10 am. Interested people who wish to register must visit the official website, iffk.in. Organised and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala, IFFK is one of the prominent film festivals of the country. This festival is one of the huge people-centered film festivals of India that is specifically organised for film directors, actors, technicians, and spectators.
IFFK is held to select the best among world cinema through a competition between Asian, Africa, and Latin American films. It also represents Malayalam Cinema at an international level. The eight-day festival of IFFK 2023 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, and almost 180 films will be screened during the event at 15 theaters.
Let us check registration, date, time, venue, awards, schedule, movies, and other details below.
The registration of 28th International Film Festival of Kerala started from today, 22 November 2023 at 10 am.
The eight day International Film Festival of Kerala will start from 8 December 2023.
The eight day International Film Festival of Kerala will end on 15 December 2023.
The IFFK 2023 will be held in in Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), the capital city of Kerala.
All those films completed between 1 September 2022 to 31 August 2023 are eligible to apply for IFFK 2023.
The IFFK 2023 submission date for entry was from 11 August to 11 September 2023.
Almost 180 films of Asian, Africa, and Latin American origin will be screened at the IFFK 2023.
The registration fee of IFFK 2023 is Rs 1,180 for delegates and Rs 590 for students in general category.
An International Jury (name withheld) appointed by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will distribute the awards and prizes for best films, and directors. The decision of Jury will be final.
The IFFK 2023 is scheduled from 8 to 15 December 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Following is the list of awards that will be distributed during the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) 2023.
Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant): This award will be given to the best film. The recipient will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,00,000 along with a certificate and memento. The award will be shared by Producer and Director of the film equally.
Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best director. The winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 4,00,000 along with a certificate and memento.
Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best debut director. The winner will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 along with a certificate and memento.
Technical Excellence (Special Mention): This award will be given to the best person in any technical area of films. The winner will be given a certificate only.
Performance Award (Special Mention): The winner will be given a certificate only.
Jury Prize: The winner will get a certificate.
Rajata Chakoram: This award will be given to the best film selected through audience poll. The director and producer will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000.
Lifetime Achievement Award: This award will be given to an international film personality who has contributed to the cinema through its life time work. The winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,00,000, and a momento.
Other Awards: Some other awards of IFFK 2023 are:
FIPRESCI Award
NETPAC Award
FFSI KR Mohanan Award
Note: The cash prize may vary because it is revised by the General Council every year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)