IFFK 2023: Registration Opens Today for International Film Festival of Kerala

The delegate registration for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started from today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 10 am. Interested people who wish to register must visit the official website, iffk.in. Organised and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala, IFFK is one of the prominent film festivals of the country. This festival is one of the huge people-centered film festivals of India that is specifically organised for film directors, actors, technicians, and spectators.

IFFK is held to select the best among world cinema through a competition between Asian, Africa, and Latin American films. It also represents Malayalam Cinema at an international level. The eight-day festival of IFFK 2023 will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, and almost 180 films will be screened during the event at 15 theaters.

Let us check registration, date, time, venue, awards, schedule, movies, and other details below.